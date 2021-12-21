Coventry fire stations offer food parcels on Christmas Day
- Published
Coventry Foodbank says it has made plans so people in the city do not need to go hungry on Christmas Day.
Manager Hugh McNeill says it has worked with the fire service so the city's four stations will have boxes of food for anyone who needs one.
"People can go up between eight in the morning to eight in the evening and just say 'I need food' and there will be food there for them," he said.
Queen's Road Baptist Church will also offer food and company all day.
Mr McNeill said visitors could go to the church's Open Christmas between 08:00 and 23:00 GMT. It did not take place in 2020 because of Covid restrictions but was back on this year, he said.
"It's for anybody who just wants to drop in and have a chat, have a meal," said Mr McNeill.
The food bank, supported by the Trussell Trust, says it has helped thousands of families in crisis through its 14 distribution centres.