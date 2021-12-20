Covid boosters urged in Warwickshire to relieve hospital pressure
People in Warwickshire are being urged to get Covid vaccine jabs as soon as possible as a health boss says pressure on hospitals is beginning to rise.
About 92,300 people had a jab over the weekend in the county as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
"We do not want to have to be turning people away [from hospital]", GP Dr Sarah Raistrick said.
More appointments have been made to meet demand, the chair of the county's clinical commissioning group said.
"Vaccines and boosters are the answer to reducing hospital admissions and reducing deaths from Covid," Dr Raistrick added.
