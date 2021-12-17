BBC News

Mildred Whitmore: Man denies Nuneaton murder

Mildred Whitmore was found dead at her home in Nuneaton in June

A man charged with murder and burglary is to stand trial in March.

Mildred Whitmore, 84, was found dead at her home on College Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, in June. Relatives said she was the "queen" of the family, who enjoyed "pottering around her garden".

Chase Kelly, of Arley, Warwickshire, pleaded not guilty to murder at Warwick Combined Court on Friday.

No plea was entered for the charge of burglary. The 31-year-old will face trial at the same court on 1 March.

