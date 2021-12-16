Four men jailed over Rugby street stabbing
- Published
Four men have been jailed after carrying out a life-threatening assault on a man in Warwickshire.
The victim, in his 20s, was chased down Balcombe Road, Rugby, on 7 February before the four set about him with a bat then stabbed him twice.
Callum Grace, 22, along with Samuel Wash, Donnawan Gurirab and Farouq Semakula, all aged 21, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
They were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday.
- Grace, of Saunton Road, Rugby, was given nine years seven months in prison
- Wash, of Warwick Road, in the town, was jailed for nine years and 10 months
- Gurirab, of Paradise Street, Rugby, was handed a sentence of nine years and seven months
- Walsh, of Warwick Road, Rugby, was also jailed for nine years and seven months
Wash, Gurirab and Semakula also admitted possessing an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing and were each handed a 16-month sentence to be served concurrently.
The victim spent a number of weeks in hospital, undergoing life-saving surgery for his injuries, said Warwickshire Police.
Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna, of the force, said: "Although the assault only lasted a matter of minutes, its severity cannot be underestimated and it could have ultimately resulted in the loss of a life."
