A46 bridge beams lowered into place near Coventry
- Published
Giant steel beams have been installed on the A46 in Coventry as part of work on a £61m flyover to reduce congestion.
Thirty-two beams weighing a total of 720 tonnes were lowered into place by crane at Binley Junction.
The scheme aims to improve traffic flow for local businesses, alleviating queues.
"This is a major milestone in the project," said National Highways project manager, Bryan Bradley.
"We planned this work methodically given the scale of the task involved and the beams were lowered into place using specialist equipment," he said.
Work at Binley Junction started last year. It is set to be completed by Spring 2022.
