Warwickshire care home blames staff shortages for closing beds
A care home has closed about half of its beds, blaming staff shortages for the decision to run at 50% capacity.
Thirteen of the 27 beds at Greenways Care Home, near the Warwickshire village of Long Itchington, are empty.
Staff have left due to coronavirus "burn-out" or over a refusal to have a vaccine in line with rules for the profession in England, says manager Claire Callender.
The process to try to recruit new staff had been "pretty grim", she explained.
The government says extra funding and a regular recruitment drive will help boost the care workforce.
Ms Callender said staff felt undervalued and "undermined" by perceptions of the profession
"I think we get a lot of bad press.. the skillset is very high but I don't think that's recognised.
"You have to be happy and positive, obviously, for the residents, but we really are quite stressed."
According to senior care assistant Karen Sparks, some staff at the home are working up to 70 hours a week, which she says is a "tough" experience.
"It impacts on your family life, because obviously you're here looking after all the lovely residents that we've got, but your family doesn't see you at home," she said.
