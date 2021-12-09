Conrad Lewis: Soldier's dog wins inspirational pet award
A stray dog cared for by a British soldier shot dead in Afghanistan has been announced as the winner of an inspirational animal award.
Peg was looked after by Pte Conrad Lewis during his time with the 4th Battalion The Parachute Regiment.
The 22-year-old from Warwickshire was shot by a sniper while patrolling an area of Helmand province in 2011.
After bringing her back to the UK the animal had become a "source of great comfort", said his parents.
The soldier had written home to his family about the dog, explained father Tony Lewis.
"When he first wrote back he said he'd got a dog, and that he'd taught her to sit and give him a paw.
"She was that non-human he could talk to her about the things he had seen and what he was feeling, that bit of hope and comfort."
When he was on leave during his last Christmas, he told them he wanted to bring her back with him when he left Afghanistan.
"It was very important for us to bring his dog back. My wife said 'we can't look after Conrad any more but we can look after his dog'," he said.
Animal charity Nowzad helped bring Peg back to the family's Warwickshire home in December 2011.
Peg was named after Pegasus, the winged horse on the regiment's emblem.
She will be honoured at the first ever Mirror People's Pet Awards on Monday 13 December with the show available to watch via YouTube the following day.
