Ling Hall fire: Crews 'suppressing' landfill site
Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze at a landfill site in Warwickshire.
Five appliances were at the Ling Hall site in Lawford Heath, Long Lawford, on Wednesday where the fire has affected about three acres (12,140 sqm).
The fire service said diggers were "digging out and removing burning material" on Thursday to enable crews to put out the fire.
They were "suppressing and extinguishing" it during the morning.
Residents living nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is working with the Environment Agency.
