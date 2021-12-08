Belgrade Theatre suspends panto over Covid-19 outbreak
Pantomime performances have been suspended following an outbreak of coronavirus among the cast.
Live shows of Beauty and the Beast at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre will not restart until at least 18 December after a number of performers and crew tested positive.
Ticket-holders are being contacted.
A "professionally filmed" version of the show will be played to audiences from Friday in place of live performances.
All other shows, including Santa's Magical Mystery Guest and A Christmas Carol, will go ahead as planned at the theatre, it said.
"We will continue to keep our audiences informed of any other changes throughout the run of panto via email and our social media channels, should the need arise," it said.
"We'd like to sincerely thank our audiences for their patience and understanding and know they will want us to send their best wishes to the Panto Company."
