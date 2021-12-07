Coventry bin workers vote for Christmas strike
Bin lorry drivers in Coventry have voted to take strike action over Christmas.
The members of the Unite union are demonstrating because of a dispute over pay and new Christmas working arrangements.
The union warned the action would cause "huge disruption" and "result in bins being left unemptied".
Coventry City Council said it was disappointed after making "a number of generous and sensible offers".
The first strike is due to last four days, starting on 21 December ending on Christmas Eve.
That will be followed by a two-day strike on 5 and 6 January, and a further four days of action from 11 to 14 January.
The union said it wanted a pay rise for the drivers, adding: "Despite the current severe shortages of qualified drivers, Coventry council is currently paying them as little as £22,000 per annum."
Members are also opposed to the introduction of new collections shifts over Christmas week.
The union said the strike ballot came out 98.5% in favour, with a turnout of over 90%.
In a statement, the council said: "As all local authorities, we are bound by strict and nationally agreed processes in evaluating salaries for jobs."
The new collections were being introduced because residents expect collections 52 weeks of the year, it added.
The union said the strikes could be avoided if "Coventry council brought forward an acceptable offer on pay and Christmas working".
