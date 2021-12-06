Coventry Cathedral needs £1m for organ repair
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help repair a cathedral's organ.
The unique 60-year-old instrument at Coventry Cathedral is judged to be of outstanding national significance but is starting to show its age, fundraisers said.
Built in 1962, the organ is played almost daily at services including funerals, weddings and annual graduations.
Comprising of almost 5,000 pipes, many parts are wearing away or broken.
Rachel Mahon, director of music at the cathedral said: "It's in constant use and after 60 years, anything that's in constant use is going to need a refurbishment.
"As I like to say, ask anyone who's 60 years old and they'll tell you things aren't what they were when they were 20 so, it's the same with the organ."
The organ's façade was designed by cathedral architect Sir Basil Spence, and is an "intrinsic part of the architecture and building," said a cathedral spokesperson.
The instrument requires dismantling, a comprehensive clean and some electrical components will need to be replaced, they added.
Coventry is currently the City of Culture 2021, with many events held at the site.
