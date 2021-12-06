Wooden temporary Covid memorial announced for Bedworth
Volunteers are being invited to help in the building of a memorial honouring people who died of Covid.
The temporary wooden structure Sanctuary will stand in Miners' Welfare Park in Bedworth from 7 to 11 March next year.
Organisers said the memorial will coincide with the second anniversary of the Covid pandemic.
People are also being sought to act as the memorial's guardians to care for its space.
Coventry creative organisation Imagineer said it was looking for beginners and those with experience of construction and woodworking to help build the memorial.
A competition was being run for schools and community groups to suggest panels which would be included in the design.
Volunteers will work alongside US artist David Best to create it, event producer Artichoke said.
As well as the memorial a "spectacular finale event" would take place on 13 March, organisers stated.
Sanctuary is supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Culture Recovery Fund, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council.
