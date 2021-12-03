BBC News

A46 bridge beams to be lifted into place near Coventry

Published
Image source, Highways England
Image caption,
The A46 closure is likely to lead to significant delays

The closure of a busy link road near Coventry is expected to lead to significant delays in the area this weekend, National Highways is warning.

A stretch of the A46 is being closed over two weekends in December to allow the construction of a flyover at Binley junction.

Thirty-two giant steel bridge beams are set to be lifted into place across the A428 to form the flyover.

The road will be closed from 20:00 GMT on Friday and reopen at 06:00 Monday.

Image source, National Highways
Image caption,
Diversion routes will be in place and clearly signed, National Highways said

A full closure between Tolbar and Walsgrave junctions will also take place during the same hours next weekend.

National Highways project manager Bryan Bradley said: "This is a key milestone for the project and to make sure we can do this work safely, it's vital that we close the A46 while teams carry out the work."

The £61m scheme also includes improvements to existing footways for pedestrians and cycle paths.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.