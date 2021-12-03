A46 bridge beams to be lifted into place near Coventry
The closure of a busy link road near Coventry is expected to lead to significant delays in the area this weekend, National Highways is warning.
A stretch of the A46 is being closed over two weekends in December to allow the construction of a flyover at Binley junction.
Thirty-two giant steel bridge beams are set to be lifted into place across the A428 to form the flyover.
The road will be closed from 20:00 GMT on Friday and reopen at 06:00 Monday.
A full closure between Tolbar and Walsgrave junctions will also take place during the same hours next weekend.
National Highways project manager Bryan Bradley said: "This is a key milestone for the project and to make sure we can do this work safely, it's vital that we close the A46 while teams carry out the work."
The £61m scheme also includes improvements to existing footways for pedestrians and cycle paths.