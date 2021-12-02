Warwick great-grandad completes rollerskating challenge
A great-grandfather has completed his charity challenge to rollerskate 90 laps of a courtyard before his 90th birthday.
John Wilcock, from Warwick, has now raised over £43,000 on an online fundraising page, after initially setting a target of £500.
He was inspired to raise money for food charity Fare Share by Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign and Captain Sir Tom Moore.
He said: "It is still a bit unreal."
Mr Wilcock had not skated since he was a 19-year-old in the RAF stationed near Cromer in Norfolk, but bought the skates as a form of exercise during lockdown.
Despite a disastrous first attempt, it gave him the idea for the fundraiser and using his rollator frame for balance. He started in March and aimed to complete his mission before his birthday on 21 January 2022.
He managed to complete his final lap on Wednesday, after upping his target from 90 to 180 laps
"It is one of the more satisfying things I have ever done in my life, so I'm really quite happy about it," he said.
"Now I can hang up my skates.
"I'm going to have a good Christmas, I hope some of the people who are in need can have a better Christmas too.
"I think at the end of the day I spent a lot of time shouting at the television saying 'Why doesn't somebody do something?'...so in the end, get off your bum and do it."
This September Mr Wilcock was awarded joint Fundraiser of the Year at FareShare's Volunteer Awards.
Alyson Walsh, the charity's commercial director, said: "John's grit and determination are truly inspirational. We couldn't be more grateful for his incredible efforts, and the money he's raised will get food onto the plates of families across the country. Thank you, John."
