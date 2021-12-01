Coventry RSPCA appeals for dog blankets amid cold snap
A dog rescue centre has appealed for blankets to help keep animals warm as the weather turns colder.
Posting on social media, staff at the RSPCA's Coventry and District branch said they had "plenty of towels and duvets" but were almost out of blankets and were in "desperate need".
Some local residents have already come forward to help.
A spokesperson said last year's lockdowns had hampered fundraising efforts.
"This year we have struggled with bedding due to Covid and people not being able to come up to donate throughout the year," he said.
