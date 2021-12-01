Elephant-themed trail unveiled by RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon
An elephant-themed Christmas window trail has been unveiled in Stratford-upon-Avon.
The displays have been created in a partnership between the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and 24 shops and businesses in the town centre.
Participants responded to the themes of "hope and magic" from the company's new family musical The Magician's Elephant.
The windows also feature hidden elephants for visitors to spot.
A large artwork has also been installed by Stratford College students in the window of the former Debenham's store in the High Street.
Geraldine Collinge from the RSC said: "There's something particularly magical about Stratford during this season.
"We hope the trail will encourage everyone to come into town and have fun visiting each of the windows, and support the rich mix of independent businesses based in the town."
A list of participating businesses and locations can be found at https://www.rsc.org.uk/events/Christmas-window-trail.
