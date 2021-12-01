BBC News

Elephant-themed trail unveiled by RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon

Image source, Gina Print
Image caption,
A magician conjures up an elephant in the quiet town of Baltese in the RSC's new musical

An elephant-themed Christmas window trail has been unveiled in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The displays have been created in a partnership between the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and 24 shops and businesses in the town centre.

Participants responded to the themes of "hope and magic" from the company's new family musical The Magician's Elephant.

The windows also feature hidden elephants for visitors to spot.

A large artwork has also been installed by Stratford College students in the window of the former Debenham's store in the High Street.

Image source, RSC
Image caption,
The RSC's own window is the phone box by the Swan Theatre
Image source, RSC
Image caption,
Photography, art and media students from Stratford College created the display in the former Debenhams

Geraldine Collinge from the RSC said: "There's something particularly magical about Stratford during this season.

"We hope the trail will encourage everyone to come into town and have fun visiting each of the windows, and support the rich mix of independent businesses based in the town."

Image source, RSC
Image caption,
Roly's Fudge shop's elephant appears among wooden figures and presents

A list of participating businesses and locations can be found at https://www.rsc.org.uk/events/Christmas-window-trail.

