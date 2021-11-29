One pound 'miracle-baby' fronts Coventry hospice appeal
- Published
A baby who was born weighing less than one pound, and not expected to live, has celebrated her second birthday.
Evelyn was born in Coventry at just 25 weeks in November 2019 after mum Rachel Griggs suffered complications to her pregnancy.
After contracting sepsis and suffering kidney failure, the family was encouraged by hospital staff to "prepare to say goodbye," she said.
She is now fronting a fundraising campaign for a children's hospice.
"We first met Evelyn in the recovery room; she was our tiny little, red, skeletal, one-pound miracle baby who could fit her leg through my husband James' wedding ring," Ms Griggs said.
"She had a cannula, a ventilator, and a feeding tube which when in a baby that small was frightening, worrying, and bewildering."
The baby spent eight weeks on a ventilator, with her parents spending "almost every waking minute" by her bedside.
"At two weeks old she had kidney failure and had swelled up and ballooned up with all this retained fluid," said Ms Griggs.
"It was all so frightening."
After her "unimaginably difficult" start to life, Evelyn was discharged from hospital in May 2021 but has continued to have difficulties.
"Evelyn wakes throughout the night and has a strict feeding schedule due to her small size and persistent vomiting.
"She needs medications three times a day and because she has an oral aversion everything goes down her nasogastric tube."
The parents were introduced to the city's Zoe's Place Hospice, which provides respite opportunities as well as end-of-life care.
I can't put [Evelyn] in nursery because she's too vulnerable, but I'm so relaxed sending her to Zoe's Place because I know she's got a specialist nurse who knows how to deal with children like her," she explained.
From a very dark place, it has helped us shine a light on our lives."
The hospice is hoping to raise £25,000 with its Shine a Light Christmas appeal.
"Having had a very difficult period due to the restrictions in place from the pandemic, we need the continued support of our community to raise much-needed funds", said Ian Carr head of fundraising.
