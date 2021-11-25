Coventry Christmas bin strike ballot decision 'not taken lightly'
- Published
A decision to ballot waste service drivers for strike action over Christmas has not been taken lightly, a union has said.
Members of the Unite union are threatening industrial action over the planned introduction of extra waste collections by Coventry City Council.
Talks were continuing to resolve issues, including additional pay and Christmas working arrangements.
Disruption could last into the new year if action was taken, said the union.
Unite regional officer Simon O'Keefe said officials had been trying to speak to the council about the introduction of extra services "for over a year."
"Unfortunately the council has waited until the eleventh hour to try and impose the 52-week working structure which goes against the terms and conditions," he said.
It is the union's belief that staff are currently only contracted to work 51 weeks of the year, he explained, and that staff had received real term pay cuts in recent years as a result of public sector pay rises being capped at 1%.
"If we do look to take industrial action it could be from mid-December onwards," he added.
Asked if Christmas strikes could be the start of a protracted dispute, he said: "It could run over into 2022 if the council don't come up with some meaningful talks and negotiations.
If industrial action was carried out the council would be unable to provide a "meaningful service," the council has said.
Regarding additional pay, it said, the authority is "bound by strict and nationally agreed processes in evaluating salaries for jobs".
Over Christmas working, it said residents expect a service 52 weeks of the year and "we believe that our bin lorry drivers are contracted to deliver that" but has offered proposals that include additional pay to all waste crews during the week between Christmas and New Year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk