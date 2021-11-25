Extra paths and cycleways for Stratford-upon-Avon riverside
Plans to open up a riverside area on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon have been approved.
The scheme will develop the Lench Meadows and adjacent Fisherman's car park which sit alongside the River Avon in Warwickshire.
An extra area of car park will be created along with extra paths and cycleways.
Despite more than 100 objections by local residents, the plans were voted through at a planning committee.
A number of bridges along the existing path linking the car park to the marina at Clopton Bridge will also be replaced, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was a joint planning application by Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust.
