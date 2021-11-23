Coventry City of Culture: Daniel Lismore exhibition in UK first
A celebrated artist is to bring his international exhibition to the UK for the first time as part of Coventry's City of Culture celebrations.
Daniel Lismore, described as "England's most eccentric dresser" by Vogue magazine, will present his show Be Yourself; Everyone Else Is Already Taken at the city's Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.
The Coventry-born designer and campaigner said he had a "strong emotional connection" with the venue. He said: "Growing up it was the first art gallery I had heard of and visited."
The exhibition features 50 3D life-sized pieces modelled on the artist's "life living as sculpture," the City of Culture Trust said.
Mr Lismore has previously designed costumes for the English National Opera as well as dressing celebrities including Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Boy George.
A month-long show of his work has previously been held in Iceland, and subsequently toured Europe, but it is the first time a UK audience will be able to see his collection of nearly 7,000 unique curiosities, including charity-shop finds and yards of vintage fabric.
"The February 2022 exhibition is the 20th anniversary of my leaving Coventry to work internationally on my art projects. I'm returning with my entire archive and am so excited to bring it to my hometown," he said.
Describing the artist as a "true home-grown icon," Chenine Bhathena, creative director of the City of Culture Trust said: "His work is beautiful, provocative and individual, and speaks to his activism, promoting human rights especially for LGBTQIA+ citizens and as a climate crisis campaigner."
The exhibition can be seen from 18 February to 16 June at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, Jordan Well, Coventry.
