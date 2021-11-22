The Selecter's Pauline Black to name Turner Prize winner in Coventry
The lead singer of 2-Tone band The Selecter is to announce the winner of this year's Turner Prize.
Pauline Black, a Coventry resident of over 50 years, will announce the winner on 1 December.
The show is on display at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum until 12 January as part of the city's celebrations of its status as UK City of Culture 2021.
Ms Black said it was an "honour" to be asked to present the prize.
The winner is being decided by the Turner Prize 2021 jury including Aaron Cezar, director of the Delfina Foundation; Kim McAleese the programme director of Grand Union; actor Russell Tovey and Zoé Whitley, director of the Chisenhale Gallery.
The jury is chaired by Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain.
The 2-Tone record label, founded by Jerry Dammers of The Specials in 1979, sparked the movement of the same name. The Selecter were part of the label.
Neurodivergent artists and the environmental impact of salmon farming are among the themes explored by the nominees featured in this year's Turner Prize exhibition.
Ms Black said: "On seeing and experiencing the exhibits, I was overwhelmed with the depth and breadth of the entries and I applaud the shortlisted artists in capturing the sense of community and diversity among us that should be championed in all British culture."
Chenine Bhathena, creative director of Coventry UK City of Culture 2021, said "It is brilliant to have someone so central to the city's artistic life and such a committed social activist to present the award."
