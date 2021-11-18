University of Warwick stabbing: Two arrested on attempted murder charge
Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a university halls of residence.
The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found at the University of Warwick accommodation.
An 18-year-old man from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, and a woman, 18, from London have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Students were evacuated from the Sherbourne block on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called after the attack on Scarman Road on the campus in Coventry at about 16:30 GMT.
A statement issued to students by the university on Wednesday evening sought to reassure those on campus, saying there was "no danger to students or staff".
Residents of the block were provided with alternative accommodation and will be returning to their residences on Thursday, a university spokesperson said.
Det Insp Cawail Wong of Warwickshire Police said: "This was a serious incident in which a young man has suffered stab wounds. I would appeal to anyone with information about it to contact police."
According to the university's website the halls feature blocks of self-catering flats for up to 12 students each.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived at the the scene near Gibbet Hill Road at 16:24 and found a man with severe injuries.
He was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital by land ambulance, with air ambulance staff helping to treat him in the back of the vehicle.
