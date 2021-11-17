Missing Coventry man asked to make contact with family
The mother of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks has appealed for him to get in touch.
Anthony Treadgold, 44, was last seen in Coventry on 31 October, on the University of Warwick campus, near Lynchgate Court.
Susan Gutteridge said the last time she spoke to her son he said he was "going to heaven" and turned his phone off.
His family said his depression had got worse since his mother's brain tumour diagnosis and the death of a relative.
"He phoned me to tell me that he was leaving Coventry. I asked him where he was going and his reply was he was going to heaven," Ms Gutteridge said.
"Obviously he could tell I was distressed. I pleaded with him not to turn his phone off, to keep in touch with me - and his phone was turned off and no contact since.
"It's not like him at all and we love him very much."
West Midlands Police said officers had gone through hours of CCTV footage, carried out financial checks, telephone checks, and had spoken with local hospitals and many other agencies.
Mr Treadgold used his bank card at an Aldi store on Shultern Lane, Coventry, at about 15:15 GMT on 31 October before the last sighting of him, on CCTV near the university, just after 16:00.
The force said he made a call shortly afterwards, but his phone had since not been used.
