Coventry's Oak Inn licence revoked after police call for review
A pub has had its licence revoked after police demanded that it be reviewed.
West Midlands Police asked councillors to review Coventry pub Oak Inn's licence following a "series of serious incidents", including a report of rape.
"A three-member licensing sub-committee unanimously agreed to revoke the license at the Oak Inn," the city council said.
The pub can stay open as the licence holder has 21 days to appeal.
Christine Thomas chairwoman of the Licensing and Regulatory Committee, did not give reasons as to why the licence was revoked.
"We cannot divulge the reasons at this stage as there is an ongoing criminal investigation running in parallel with this hearing," she said.
West Midlands Police said it would not comment at this time.
