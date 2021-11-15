WW1 tree tribute at Coventry's War Memorial Park
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
An artist has created a tribute to soldiers who lost their lives during World War One at a city's park.
Artist Katie O'Sullivan, who is known as Katie O Art, painted soldiers on five of Coventry's War Memorial Park's 800 trees.
"I grew up going to the War Memorial Park," she said. "I wanted to use visual images to help people remember why the park is there."
She said each tree is named after a fallen soldier.
"I feel art has the ability to reach all people and in this case to show their connection and gratitude to the men, women and animals of war," Ms O'Sullivan said.
"They've had a great response. People have been really moved by the work and it has provoked a lot of emotion.
"As I was painting, people wanted to share their stories of their families who were affected by war. That to me was wonderful and shows art brings us together."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk