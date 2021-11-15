BBC News

WW1 tree tribute at Coventry's War Memorial Park

Image source, Katie O
Image caption,
Artist Katie O's work won praise on social media in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday

An artist has created a tribute to soldiers who lost their lives during World War One at a city's park.

Artist Katie O'Sullivan, who is known as Katie O Art, painted soldiers on five of Coventry's War Memorial Park's 800 trees.

"I grew up going to the War Memorial Park," she said. "I wanted to use visual images to help people remember why the park is there."

She said each tree is named after a fallen soldier.

Image source, Katie O
Image caption,
The paintings took a couple of days to create and were on show for Sunday's Remembrance Day commemorations
Image source, Katie O
Image caption,
During World War Two barrage balloons and anti-aircraft guns were based in the park

"I feel art has the ability to reach all people and in this case to show their connection and gratitude to the men, women and animals of war," Ms O'Sullivan said.

"They've had a great response. People have been really moved by the work and it has provoked a lot of emotion.

"As I was painting, people wanted to share their stories of their families who were affected by war. That to me was wonderful and shows art brings us together."

Image source, Katie O
Image caption,
Katie has painted the soldiers on canvas which she wrapped around the trees to prevent any damage
Image source, Katie O
Image caption,
War Memorial Park is home to a 90ft-tall war memorial
Image source, Katie O
Image caption,
As part of the Parks for People project, a display has been created called 'The Missing Faces' showing the photographs of the 264 people killed during WW1

