Zarah Sultana highlights racist emails
- Published
An MP has told of racist emails she has been sent including one telling her to "go back to your country".
Zarah Sultana, Coventry South MP, tweeted part of the email plus another saying "we see you as invaders."
The Labour MP received support from MPs across the country with her tweets attracting thousands of comments.
She has previously recounted being subjected to a "barrage of hate". Police have been informed, her office said.
In a tweet on Thursday she explained she had returned to her office after the death of her grandmother to find the first email which said "you are in my country, not yours, you do not belong here."
"Muslim women in politics shouldn't have to tolerate this," she commented.
Having spent a couple of days away on bereavement leave, I came back to my emails today. This is what I found. Muslim women in politics shouldn't have to tolerate this. pic.twitter.com/KFQ0zVVkER— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) November 11, 2021
Later in the day she described checking her emails again and receiving another saying "You are not British. Stop pretending."
"Islamophobia must be called out," she tweeted.
The posts have attracted more than 30,000 comments and likes with people sending messages of support and solidarity.
Kim Leadbeater, the sister of Jo Cox and MP for Batley and Spen said the messages were a "stark reminder of the wholly unacceptable abuse faced by many."
This wasn't an easy speech to give, but I can't be silent about Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/lU26RsmSez— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 9, 2021
On Friday morning the MP tweeted that "after a difficult few days" she had woken up to an "inbox filled with messages of love and solidarity.
"They want to drive people like me out of politics. We won't let them."
The correspondence has been handed to West Midlands Police who have been approached for a comment.
