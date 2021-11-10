West Midlands Police officer in court for historical sex offence
- Published
A West Midlands Police officer has appeared in court charged with a historical sexual offence.
Student officer PC Joseph Powell is accused of assaulting a child under 13 by touching between 2009 and 2011 and a further charge of unauthorised access to information on a police computer.
Mr Powell, from Walsall, was granted unconditional bail when he appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court.
The 28-year-old is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 10 December.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.