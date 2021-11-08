Bird flu outbreak at poultry unit near Alcester will lead to cull
- Published
All birds at a poultry unit are to be culled after a "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu was identified.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said avian influenza H5N1 had been found in a unit near Alcester, Warwickshire, on Sunday.
A 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone and 10km (6-mile) surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.
When avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place to try to prevent the spread.
The zones can see restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping.
A UK-wide bird flu prevention zone has also come into force, meaning bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.
Symptoms of the disease in birds include decreased activity or vocalisation, eating and drinking less and producing fewer eggs.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands region, parts of north Shropshire are also under a control zone, after avian flu was found in a small, backyard flock of chickens over the Welsh border near Chirk, Wrexham.
Shropshire Council said anyone who suspected a bird had avian influenza should report it immediately by calling the Defra rural services helpline.
Bird flu has also been confirmed at a wild bird rescue centre in Worcestershire.