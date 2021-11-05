Coventry's Oak Inn could lose licence after rape allegation
- Published
Police have asked for a Coventry pub licence to be suspended following an allegation of rape.
Premises licence holder Darren Lee "failed to take any action" after an alleged offence inside The Oak Inn premises in September, West Midlands Police said.
It added since reopening in April, a large number of incidents of disorder there have been reported to the force.
Mr Lee has not commented, but the pub in Gosford Street has remained open.
An application for a licence review, from licensing & regulatory services officer Philip Horton, said police requested removing Mr Lee as designated premises supervisor.
It stated he "failed to take any action in respect of the serious allegation of which he was personally made aware of by the victim".
Mr Lee failed to contact police and "undermined" the credibility of the victim's account, the application to Coventry City Council said.
The application said it was evident "a disproportionate number of incidents of crime and disorder are reported at the premises".
More than 20 incidents were listed by police.
In a statement to the BBC, the force said its primary objective was preventing crime and disorder "and to ensure people's safety…that's why we've taken this action".
A spokesperson said it was seeking a review of the licence following a series of serious incidents and disorders, including a rape, adding: "That is a live investigation and inquiries are continuing."
The case was due to be heard on 15 November and the force said it would not comment further until a decision had been made by the local authority.
