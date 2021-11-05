Luke Jerram's Earth artwork Gaia at Coventry Cathedral
An illuminated planet Earth sculpture has been installed in a cathedral ruins as part of a peace festival.
The seven-metre diameter (23ft) globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world, and recently seen at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
The piece should give a "renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment," said organisers.
The sculpture, entitled Gaia, is on display at Coventry Cathedral from 5 to 7 November.
"When you look at this artwork you don't really see borders between countries," the artist said.
"You realise we're living on this thin, fine slither of an atmosphere and we're all interconnected, and what we do in one country affects another, and we all have to get along."
The installation features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface allowing visitors to see the planet in its true three-dimensional scale.
A specially-made surround sound composition is played alongside the sculpture.
On providing a backdrop at the COP26 conference, the artist said: "I hope it helped focus the minds of the world leaders perhaps to make sure that they do what they say they're going to do and save the planet."
Gaia is part of the city's Peace Festival 2021 with events taking place until 15 November.
Tickets are free but must be booked via the Coventry City Council website.
