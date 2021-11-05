Puppy stolen from Binley property by masked men
- Published
A 12-week-old puppy has been stolen from a house by armed men, "devastating" the dog's owners.
Four men in balaclavas and face coverings threatened two occupants at the property in Binley, Coventry, before taking pet Mitch at 22:45 BST on 23 October, West Midlands Police said.
The force is trying to trace the dog, which is tan in colour.
The owners are "devastated", say police, who are hoping the public can help find "beloved" Mitch.
Officers have urged anyone with information about the Bully breed dog - which has a white patch on the back of his neck - to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.