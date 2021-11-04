Abdul Hamid death: PC to face gross misconduct hearing
A police officer who handcuffed a man who became unresponsive and died is to face a gross misconduct hearing.
Abdul Hamid, 26, died after being involved in a car crash on the A45 in Coventry, on 1 May 2020.
He was put in handcuffs by PC Harmesh Loi as he tried to flee, which the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog said was necessary.
But it said he should have responded better when Mr Hamid became unresponsive.
The student from Birmingham was driving his car when it collided with three others at the junction of Broad Lane and Fletchamstead Highway, the IOPC said.
The 26-year-old ran off and tried to get into several vehicles, the watchdog added, before being stopped from leaving the scene by people who had gathered there.
PC Loi, a dog handler who was on his way to a different call, pulled over and restrained Mr Hamid, putting him in handcuffs.
The IOPC said it was during this time they believed Mr Hamid became unresponsive.
His death was caused by a mixture of stress, heart disease and cocaine toxicity, an inquest heard.
On Friday, Coventry coroner Delroy Henry gave a narrative verdict and said the chain of events after the crash, combined with Mr Hamid's underlying health conditions, created "an adverse stress response" which led to his death.
The IOPC launched its investigation after a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police and said the techniques used to restrain Mr Hamid "were necessary, reasonable, and proportionate".
But it said PC Loi had not appropriately assessed the seriousness of Mr Hamid's welfare and prioritised passers-by's claims he was "faking unconsciousness".
Regional director Derrick Campbell said the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
"In our view, after Mr Hamid became unresponsive, he should have removed the handcuffs, moved Mr Hamid into the recovery position, and attempted to begin CPR more promptly," he said.
West Midlands Police said gross misconduct proceedings would be held in due course.
Mr Hamid's family described him as someone with "a big heart and infectious smile, who touched the lives of those around him with his kindness and positivity," the charity Inquest reported.
