Bird flu fears after swan deaths in Stratford-upon-Avon
Fears bird flu is rife among swans at a popular tourist town have been raised after several died recently.
Stratford-upon-Avon has an estimated 80 swans and it is believed 12 have died.
Cyril Bennis, who runs Stratford Swan Rescue, said the situation is the worst he has seen in 30 years.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has not confirmed the presence of bird flu but said it carries out year-round avian influenza surveillance.
Swans on the river in the town have been reported exhibiting signs of the disease, which affects the nervous system and causes birds to lose co-ordination.
Mr Bennis, who has reported eight swans in the last few days as having the flu, said: "We have never in our community seen anything like this."
He added: "[It is] beyond belief in many respects... it is disturbing to our community.
"It is heart-breaking to wait for people to ring me up and tell me in tears as to what's happening before their very eyes with this virus that we don't know anything about."
It comes after bird flu was confirmed at a wild bird rescue centre in Worcestershire, which saw birds there humanely culled.
Defra has said dead wild waterfowl or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should be reported to its helpline and members of the public should not pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.
