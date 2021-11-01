M6: Northbound carriageway closed in Warwickshire
A stretch of the M6 in the West Midlands is likely to remain closed throughout the day after a gantry sign came loose in strong winds.
Severe delays are expected on the approach to the closure between junctions two and four northbound near Coleshill in Warwickshire, said Highways England.
Specialist teams are working at the site to make the area safe, it added.
Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes.
The carriageway was initially closed on Sunday evening after the sign became loose on the bridge-like structure above the motorway between junction 3A (M42 interchange) and four.
The closure has been extended to allow for a better diversion route, travel information service Inrix said.
Traffic was being diverted via the A46 southbound and the A45 westbound south of Coventry.
