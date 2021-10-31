Woman taken to hospital after possible spiking case in Nuneaton
A woman has been taken to hospital over concerns she was given a noxious substance at a nightclub, police said.
Warwickshire Police said they were contacted at 01:20 BST on Sunday and told the woman, in her 20s, had been at Popworld in Church Street, Nuneaton.
The woman was later released from hospital.
The case follows recent reports from venues across the country of drinks being spiked and needles being used to target people.
Det Insp Nigel Collins appealed for witnesses and said the incident was "extremely concerning".
"Blood samples have been taken from the victim and this will help us piece together exactly what happened last night," he said.
