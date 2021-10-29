Man charged over Coventry fatal assault
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the fatal assault of a 74-year-old.
Richard Barbeary was found injured on Milverton Road in Coventry on 26 November last year and died later in hospital.
Emergency crews had been called to the scene at about 17:00 GMT.
The accused, Luke Miller, 32, was due before magistrates in the city on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
