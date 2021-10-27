Warwickshire woman hatches duckling from supermarket egg
A woman has hatched a duckling from an egg she bought at a supermarket.
Sam McDougal named the surprise arrival "Morri" after the supermarket he came from.
She said it was meant to be a joke to trick her father into thinking she had bought some duck eggs to hatch and keep in her garden.
Ms McDougal, who lives near Rugby in Warwickshire, said Morri was doing "absolutely great" and she planned to incubate more eggs to hatch.
She said she was initially trying to hatch some quail eggs for a friend and so had an incubator set up at her home when she decided to add the supermarket egg to the mix.
"I decided to play a joke on my dad," she said, hoping to trick him into thinking there would soon be a flock of ducks living in the garden.
"But obviously I bought the Morrisons ones thinking they would never hatch."
Six days after buying her eggs from the supermarket in Binley she decided to candle them - a technique where a light is shone through eggs to see which are fertilized.
"And one had a little baby in it," Ms McDougal said.
The joke she was playing on her father "backfired on me," she added, "I have a lot of ponds in my garden, luckily."
Morri hatched last week after about a month in the incubator and will be kept by Ms McDougal, a self-confessed wildlife lover, at her home in Shilton and Barnacle.
Morrisons declined to comment and instead directed the BBC to egg supplier Clarence Court, who has been contacted for comment.
