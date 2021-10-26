BBC News

Serving West Midlands Police officer charged with sexual assault

A serving West Midlands Police officer has been charged with an historical sexual offence against a child.

Student officer PC Joseph Powell is accused of assaulting a child under 13 by touching between 2009 and 2011 and faces a further charge of unauthorised access to information on a police computer.

He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 10 November.

PC Powell has remained suspended since his arrest on 6 August 2020.

The force confirmed the sexual offence charge pertained to a period that pre-dated his employment with them.

