Serving West Midlands Police officer charged with sexual assault
- Published
A serving West Midlands Police officer has been charged with an historical sexual offence against a child.
Student officer PC Joseph Powell is accused of assaulting a child under 13 by touching between 2009 and 2011 and faces a further charge of unauthorised access to information on a police computer.
He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 10 November.
PC Powell has remained suspended since his arrest on 6 August 2020.
The force confirmed the sexual offence charge pertained to a period that pre-dated his employment with them.
