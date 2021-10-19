Gang 'brought £250k of drugs' to Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon
Officers have targeted a county lines gang they say brought drugs valued at nearly £250,000 into two tourist towns.
Levi Pollard-Mersom, 29, "ran the line" from Coventry, which supplied at least 2.5kg of crack cocaine and heroin into Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon.
He admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin in November, and will be sentenced at a later date.
Police found hundreds of messages sent to users, including one saying "active around the clock. Best in town".
Pollard-Mersom, of Widdecome Close, was charged along with other gang members, including five others who admitted the same charge.
Two others were found guilty of the same charge following a trial which ended on Monday.
The operation, which used the county lines names Kano and CJ, exploited addicts to run the drugs, carry out street deals and "cuckooed" homes of vulnerable people to use as supply bases, said police.
The investigation, run by the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for the West Midlands working with Warwickshire Police, found the group operated between January 2019 and July 2020, including during two coronavirus lockdowns.
ROCU's Det Insp Julie Woods said: "This was a classic county lines operation. Pollard-Mersom was in charge from a distance, making up to £1,500 per day, and controlled the others through violence, threats and reputation.
"He made most of the money but exposed himself to very little risk, while the drug runners faced the very real danger of being attacked with weapons by rival gangs or being arrested on the street."
She added officers recovered more than 1,000 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and nearly £10,000 in cash.
