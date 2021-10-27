Little Amal: Coventry welcomes giant refugee puppet to city
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
Coventry has welcomed a giant puppet of a child to the city as it nears the end of a 5,000-mile walk from Syria to "rewrite the narrative about refugees".
Crowds of people greeted the 3.5m (11.5ft) puppet, named Little Amal, in the city centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Little Amal represents a nine-year-old girl on a journey, in a project called The Walk.
The puppet, whose name means "hope" in Arabic, started its 8,000km journey in Gaziantep, Turkey on 27 July and has travelled across Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and France.
Organisers said the aim had been to shine a light on the stories of the millions of displaced refugee children she represents.
Coventry, the current City of Culture, which is known as a city of peace and reconciliation, is thought to be home to about 1,500 people seeking refuge.
Julia, who arrived in Coventry from Kenya, said: "Amal is symbolic to a lot of us.
"I don't think people understand survival until they are put in a situation. You think 'why are you running? Why can't you go to the police?'
"Sometimes it's not a choice you have when you are just a common person."
After Coventry, Little Amal will visit Birmingham, Sheffield and Barnsley before the 14-week travelling street theatre ends in Manchester on 3 November.
