Coventry City of Culture: Artists parade trees felled for HS2
- Published
Two trees felled to make way for the HS2 rail project have been hauled through a city centre to raise awareness of climate change.
The 7m (23ft) silver birch limbs were carried by a group of female artists as part of a performance for Coventry City of Culture.
Artist Ruth Ben-Tovim said it represented "an act of endurance and love for the planet".
HS2 has said it takes its environmental responsibilities seriously.
Organisers said the piece, titled Walking Forest, was to highlight "the devastating impact of human behaviour on the planet and its ecosystem, through the destruction of natural habitats".
Ancient Warwickshire woodland has been a flashpoint for debates around felling trees to make way for the new high speed rail line.
Protesters made a camp at Crackley Woods, near Kenilworth, to protect under-threat forests, and there was an outcry after a "dearly-loved" 250-year-old pear tree was felled in 2020.
The artists said they were inspired by "hidden networks of the forest", and imagined Coventry in this way through the performance by stopping at locations around the city to tell stories.
After Coventry, they will make their way with the tree to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.
