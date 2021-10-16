Coventry shooting: Boy, 16, taken to hospital
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being shot in a city centre attack.
The teenager was hit at about 01:00 BST on Bishop Street, Coventry. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.
Extra police patrols will be deployed over the weekend to reassure locals and the force said it "won't tolerate this kind of violence on our streets".
Detectives launched a CCTV appeal and asked for any witnesses to come forward.
