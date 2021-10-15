London mayor visits Coventry electric taxi company
The mayor of London has visited an electric taxi factory in Coventry.
Sadiq Khan was joined by the Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) headquarters at Ansty Park.
The company developed and manufactured London's first electric black cab, with more than 4,400 of LEVC's taxis now on the capital's streets.
Mr Khan said he wanted to "work together" with other regions to help the country recover from the pandemic.
On his visit to the factory he said he was "committed to building bridges" between London and the rest of the country and "showcasing how the capital can help the national recovery and the levelling up agenda."
"Tackling the climate crisis and growing our economy across the UK is about regions working together and investing in new technologies," he added.
Analysis by Elizabeth Glinka, BBC Politics Midlands
On the surface this visit is about electric black cabs built in Coventry helping to deliver cleaner air in the capital.
Almost a third of London's taxis are now made by LEVC, and the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is also administered and operated by Capita from Coventry.
But there is another agenda at play here, as the Conservative government has doubled down on its commitment to "levelling up" the Midlands and the north, some in the south are feeling a little nervous.
Sadiq Khan's message is that success for the capital and the regions goes hand in hand.
Mr Khan has a target of decarbonising the transport network and achieving a zero-carbon London by 2030.
The visit came ahead of a planned expansion of the ULEZ later this month and marked the start of the mayor's 2030 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Strategy, due to be published in full later this year.
He has pledged to free up more public land for more electric vehicle charging points.
He also visited the control room of Capita, the Coventry-based firm that provides the technology that manages London's ULEZ.
Mr Street said: "Today's visit by the Mayor of London shows how vital the West Midlands is to the wider UK economy, as well as how we're a key player in the fight against climate change.
"The work these two companies are doing with London is testament to how levelling up the West Midlands will be critical to the UK's future success,"
