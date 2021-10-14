Newly discovered painting by Sir Joshua Reynolds goes on sale
- Published
An artwork recently discovered to have been painted by renowned artist Sir Joshua Reynolds is set to go on sale.
Titled Two Young Girls With Bonnets In A Woodland Setting, it had been neglected for years before Russell Strachan bought it at auction.
Following restoration, the oil painting has been attributed to Reynolds, the foremost portrait painter of his day.
It has gone on display at the Cotswold Art & Antiques Dealers' Association Fair in Compton Verney, Warwickshire.
Reynolds was the first president of the Royal Academy and many of his works line the walls of the National Gallery. He was knighted by King George III in 1769.
He died in 1792 and his body is buried at St Paul's Cathedral.
It is thought this work was painted between 1780 and 1785.
The work is being shown and sold at The Cotswold Art & Antiques Dealers' Association Fair, which runs until Sunday.
An album of 18 watercolours of Warwickshire landmarks and views by the Coventry-born artist Herbert Edward Cox are also up for sale.
Cox taught painting at the Coventry Technical Institute and became recognised locally as an accomplished artist.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk