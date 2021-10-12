Leamington Spa fire: Guard of honour for human remains at scene
- Published
Human remains have been found six weeks after a huge fire at a plastics factory in Warwickshire.
They were discovered during a search for David Boswell who was on shift at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Leamington Spa when the blaze broke out on 27 August.
Authorities had to wait until the end of September to access the site amid safety concerns.
Mr Boswell's remains were removed from the scene on Tuesday.
The 52-year-old's family were present and were joined by officers from Warwickshire Police and the fire service in forming a guard of honour.
Mr Boswell had not been seen since the fire, with his family informed by police some weeks ago that he was thought to have been killed.
The site has been "totally decimated" by the blaze and must now be "systematically deconstructed by demolition experts", Det Supt Jon Marsden said.
The recovery operation had been lengthy due to challenges presented by a chemical fire of such magnitude, he added.
The cause is not yet known.
Smoke was seen for miles around the site when flames took hold, with neighbouring residents reporting explosions and a chemical smell.
Det Supt Marsden said he accepted the delay in finding Mr Boswell's remains had exacerbated the family's grief, but he hoped they now had some closure.
During the events on Tuesday evening, Warwickshire Police chaplain Matthew Hopley delivered blessings before Mr Boswell's remains were transferred to a mortuary by private ambulance, the force said.
"It has been a highly complex and delicate operation to find David, ensure the safety of the search teams and to preserve, record and recover every piece of potential evidence," said Det Supt Marsden.
"Obviously our first priority has been to locate David.
"His family now need to know the circumstances around his untimely death and we will continue our investigations with partners to determine the cause of this fire."
