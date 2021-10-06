Delays on M42 in Warwickshire after crash
Motorists have faced long delays due to a collision on the M42 in Warwickshire involving two lorries and a car.
One of the lorry drivers was taken to hospital following the crash, which was on the northbound carriageway near junction six for Birmingham Airport.
Traffic tailed back seven miles (11km) to the turn off for Solihull and Knowle, Highways England said.
It advised road users to find alternative routes with delays of up to an hour expected.
