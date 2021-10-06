Women's Tour of Britain cyclists in Atherstone time trial
Cyclists have taken on a time trial race in the latest stage of the Women's Tour of Britain.
Demi Vollering took the race lead in the 16.6km (10mi) test in the competition, held in Atherstone, Warwickshire.
The Dutch cyclist completed it in a time of 23 minutes and 18 seconds, beating nearest challenger Joss Lowden by one minute and four seconds.
Organisers said the event gets "fantastic support" in Warwickshire.
The race began on Long Street, Atherstone, with the first rider setting off at 12:01 BST, and finished in Sheepy Road.
Peter Hodges, from the Women's Tour, he said: "We know Atherstone very well, we've been there four times with the women's tour, we've also been there with the men's Tour of Britain too.
"And it is a great reception we get, a fantastic support in north Warwickshire, but also right the way across Warwickshire.
"Warwickshire is a great place to cycle, we get great support, and beautiful scenery of course, lovely heritage.
"It is nice to be able to come and do something different again. In 2019 we did the first ever summit finish in the race in Warwickshire so this year it is our first ever time trial so once again Warwickshire are helping us break new ground."
He said it is not just about the race but inspiring more people to get cycling, Mr Hodges said.
"The race just gets bigger and bigger every year, I think that it testament to the growth and popularity of the sport but also the pastime of cycling," he said.
The stage of the tour followed a leg held in Walsall, West Midlands on Tuesday.
