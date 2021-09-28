Robbery gang jailed over spree in Coventry shops
- Published
A group of men have been jailed over a string of violent robberies at shops.
Reegan Richings and Ervin Negrobar targeted stores in Coventry in December 2020 and wielded weapons.
The masked men stole cash, jewellery and cigarettes, and during one robbery, a handgun was pointed at a customer's head, West Midlands Police said.
The pair, both 24, were jailed at Warwick Crown Court on 23 September alongside 21-year-old accomplice Leon Wyatt.
Police said the robbery spree started on 9 December when Richings and Negrobar stormed a shop on Walsgrave Road while armed with a gun and knife.
The duo stole jewellery from staff and the till drawer before making off in a stolen Citroen Berlingo driven by Wyatt.
Richings and Negrobar struck again on 12 December at a convenience store on Tile Hill Road, leaving empty-handed but not before assaulting the store manager, police said.
The third target was another convenience store two days later, this time on Allesley Old Road, where cash and cigarettes were stolen.
Mobile phone evidence placed Richings at the scenes and police found Negrobar's DNA in the getaway car.
Detectives said the robberies were "nasty offences" and an "awful experience" for the victims.
Richings, of Second Avenue in Coventry, and Negrobar, who was already in custody for another offence, were both convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Richings was jailed for 10 years and Negrobar for four years and six months in addition to his ongoing sentence.
Wyatt, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years after being convicted of robbery.
Richings's 26-year-old sister, Hollie, of the same address, was also found guilty of handling stolen goods after agreeing to sell the jewellery. She was handed a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk