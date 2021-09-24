Leeson fire: Search for man lost in factory blaze to start
- Published
A search for a man believed to have died in a factory fire will begin on Monday nearly a month after the blaze.
David Boswell, 52, was working at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd when flames broke out on 27 August. He has not been seen since.
Police said the search for his remains at the Leamington Spa site had had to wait until it was made safe.
With Monday's access, investigators will also seek to establish the fire's cause.
The Warwickshire force said firefighters, structural engineers and demolition experts had all been involved in a "long and complex procedure" to clear the site of dangers.
It added volatile chemicals had been stored in the building.
But it said the priority now would be to recover Mr Boswell's remains as soon as possible.
"We are relieved to finally be able to access the site to begin our search," said Det Supt Jon Marsden.
He added: "The delay has been unfortunate and distressing for David's loved ones and we are grateful for their understanding."
He also warned the search might take some time and that specialist machinery and equipment would be brought in to assist and to reduce the disturbance of debris.
When the fire broke out, buildings within 100m of the Juno Drive location were evacuated, with people living within 500m advised to shut windows and doors.
Smoke could be seen from miles around, with residents reporting bangs and a chemical odour as debris fell from the sky onto neighbourhoods.
In a tribute released through police, Mr Boswell's partner, Carol Fureed, said: "Dave used to brighten anyone that was feeling down with his jokes. He always knew how to have a good laugh. "
